Barbara Kay Wright, 70, died January 30, 2019 after a brief illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, February 9th, 2:00 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 13136 Highway 6, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
Barbara was born December 20, 1948. She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Danny Wright, their four sons, their grandchildren and great grandchildren, along with numerous other relatives and many loving friends.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents, sister Martha Norwood, brother John Allen and son Robert Earl Wright.
