The family of Brenda Winters will celebrate her life at 12 Noon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Gtr. Mt Gilead Baptist Church with Pastor M.W. Dwyer, Sr. officiating.
She is survived by her son Elroy (Jenifer); six grandchildren, five great grandchildren; sisters, Jean Bellow and Verna Jackson; host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
