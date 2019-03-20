Melanie Taylor Mencacci passed away at her home on Sunday, March 17, 2019. She was born on April 18, 1961, at St. Mary’s Infirmary to Anita Menotti Taylor and Joe Max Taylor.
She attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Elementary School and graduated from O’Connell High School in 1979. Melanie began her higher education at Galveston College and continued on to attend The University of Texas Medical Branch School of Nursing to receive her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She worked at UTMB from the time of her graduation until she retired in March of 2017, after working there for 35 years. She worked in numerous departments including pediatrics ICU, diabetes patient education, care management, bed placement center, TDC scheduling and care management, and then she ended her career as the director of transportation, laundry, and bed placement center.
Melanie met Malcolm Joseph Mencacci in high school and began dating shortly after that. They married in Galveston at St. Patrick’s Church on June 11, 1982. They welcomed their son, Malcolm Joseph Mencacci Jr. in August of 1984. Almost 3 years later they had their daughter, Megan Lynn Mencacci in April of 1987. Their family was complete with their boy and girl. Melanie loved being a nurse and helping others.
Malcolm worked in the wholesale beer industry and won many incentives which allowed them to travel to Mexico several times, a cruise to the Bahamas, and a trip to Germany.
They loved the island and all of the festivities it had to offer, including Mardi Gras.
Beyond work, Melanie had so many talents, and her home was a favorite gathering place for many holidays. She decorated her home for every celebration and learned to do many things that made every holiday a joy. Nothing was too difficult for her. She could hang wallpaper, install tile, paint furniture, embroider, and her latest craft was vinyl and sewing projects for her loved ones. When the family parties got too large for her parents to have, she stepped in and took over the big dinners and celebrations. She was a wonderful cook, and she and Malcolm often worked side by side preparing a wonderful feast for Christmas, Thanksgiving, and Easter. She established a family tradition of the family pajama picture at Christmas.
Melanie and Malcolm’s love of the water was evident in the time they spent fishing and hanging out at the Galveston Boat Club. Melanie loved her family, and with the addition of grandchildren, Raymond “RT” and Ryker, her name became Nonnie. Her time spent with them was treasured and she enjoyed being a very hands-on Nonnie. She was happiest surrounded by family and friends in her beautifully decorated home. She will be missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Melanie was preceded in death by her father, Joe Max Taylor, who adored her and she adored him as well. She was grief stricken by his recent death. Also preceding her was her father-in law, Leo Mencacci, Sr.; her brother-in-law, Leo Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Louis and Eleanor Menotti; and paternal grandparents, Britt and Bonnie Taylor.
Melanie is survived by her loving husband, Malcolm J. Mencacci; her son, Malcolm Jr., and his fiancé, Danica Titus; daughter, Megan Mencacci Reyes and her husband, Cory Willis; her mother, Anita Taylor; and mother-in-law, Loretta Mencacci. Also surviving Melanie are her sister, Melissa (Missy) Taylor Cameron and her husband, Phillip, of Austin, TX; brothers Joe Max Taylor, Jr. of Texas City, TX, and Troy Menotti Taylor and wife, Susan Fooks Taylor, of Houston, TX.
Melanie is also survived by Malcolm’s family: sisters, Sonia Price and husband Chuck, Hedy Howell and husband Joe, Marcia Rouse and husband Fred, Monica Bear and husband Randy; brothers, Dennis Mencacci and wife Cindy, Frank Mencacci and wife Donna, Mark Mencacci and wife Leslie, and sister-in law, Sherry Mencacci, with whom she spent many evenings; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Other survivors are Loretta Menotti Perez, her aunt, and Jennifer Perez, her cousin, with whom she was very close.
Melanie’s family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 22, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to Access Care of Coastal Texas, 707 23rd Street, Galveston, TX 77550, or to the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, Galveston, TX 77554.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Melanie’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.