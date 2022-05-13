ABBEVILLE, LA — A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church honoring the life of Daisetta Jane Hebert, 94, who passed on Monday, May 9, 2022 in Webster, Texas. Following the ceremony, she will be laid to rest in the St. Mary Magdalen Catholic church cemetery in Abbeville, Louisiana.
Daisetta was born Sunday, September 11, 1927 in Theall, Louisiana to the union of the late Jerome and Sue Guidry Hebert. She married her true love, Linwood John Hebert, February 1, 1946, after he returned from serving in the Navy in WWII. They were married 61 years when L.J. passed in 2007. They made their home in Abbeville where their two oldest children were born then the family moved to Texas City, Texas where her youngest two sons were born and they lived for 30 years. Daisetta always had a passion for cooking and opened a popular Cajun restaurant she ran for several years. After returning to her home in Abbeville in the 1980s, she enjoyed her life with her cooking, with her family, especially her grandkids, working her beautiful crafts and gardening. She loved spending time with her lifelong friends over their Saturday morning coffee gatherings. She was an inspiration to all who sought her advice on cooking and homeopathic health care, certainly a tribute to her longevity of 94 years. The intensity of our loss can’t be described in prose but only through how we live out our lives in honor of her and for the Glory of God.
She is preceded in death by her husband, L.J. Hebert, her parents Jerome and Sue Hebert; siblings, Raymus Hebert, Rodney Hebert, Dorothy (Rose) Burks, and Lois LaBorde.
Those left to cherish her memory are three sons, Jayson Hebert (Charlien), of Friendswood, TX, Joel Hebert (Jeffa), of Friendswood, TX, Jerome Hebert of Friendswood, TX, and one daughter, Corliss Speights (Michael) of Dickinson, TX. Those who called her MamaDae are Christie Ingram (Christopher), Shea Mueschler (Dennis), Brent Hebert, Ryan Hebert (Carrie), Maegan Bubenik (Chase), Amanda Law (Charlie), and Missy McCachern (Paul), and fifteen great grandchildren. She’s also survived by one brother, Luther Hebert (Yvonne) and one sister, Arthurine Bates and many nieces & nephews she loved dearly.
The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM with a Rosary at 6:00 PM on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Vincent Funeral Home, 209 St. Charles St, Abbeville, Louisiana. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Magdalen Church or a charity of your choice.
