Garcia
Celebration of life services for Clemente Garcia III will be held today, his birthday; at 7 p.m. in the chapel of First Church of God, 2209 29th St. North in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home of Texas City.
Ober-Churchill
Celebration of life services for Violet Ober-Churchill will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Graveside services will immediately follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
