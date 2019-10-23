Gloria Dean Mack was born on November 12th, 1943 to Henry Ferguson Mack and Don Lee (Dolly) Mack in Galveston, Texas. At an early age, she dedicated her life to Christ, and was baptized at Spiritual True Church in Galveston. She later joined Living Word Community of Faith Church in Hitchcock, Texas where she also lived for 44 years. Her formal education began in the Galveston Public School System, and later after her family relocated to Lamarque, she attended the public schools there, and was a proud graduate of Lincoln High School class of 1962.
On Wednesday, October 16th, 2019, Gloria Dean's work on earth was complete, but her heavenly assignment was just beginning. She passed away peacefully with all of her children and grandchildren by her bedside. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, Julius C. Simpson and two brothers, Alexander Howard and Johnny Howard, Jr.
Gloria leaves many cherished memories with her three children, Cynthia Dotson-Harris, Charles Dotson, Jr., and Adraince Mack; grandchildren, Sheneria Dotson, Sherondria Brown, and Tamaiyah Mack; great-grand daughter, Payton Faison. She also leaves to mourn her sister-in-law, Cassie Howard and a niece, Sue Haynes; special friends, Elizabeth Collins and Maudie Medlock, and a host of cousins, friends, and church family.
There will be a public visitation held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. and church service to begin at 10:00 a.m. services will be held at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church located at 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, Texas 77563. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.