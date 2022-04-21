Funeral services for Friday, April 22, 2022 Apr 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ginn, Sr.Services for Joseph Ginn, Sr. will be held at 10:30am, Friday, April 22, 2022 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, Texas Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fredericksburg Catholic Church Joseph Ginn Sr. St. Mary's Texas Funeral Service Service × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesGalveston Bagel Company plans island restaurant; Tight Ends meets its end in League CityWoman found dead in Galveston BayGalveston's long vacation rental debate shifts to a deeper questionGalveston prepares for car weekend reminiscent of 'slab' event'We want justice' family of nurse slain in La Marque shooting saysMan killed in Texas City shooting identifiedMan pleads to manslaughter over Galveston overdose deathIn Galveston, a new fridge is open to allFormer commissioner ordered to turn over cell phone data from Texas City crashOne dead, two injured in Texas City shooting CollectionsTexas City observes 75th anniversary of the 1947 DisasterGalveston College showcases programs at Island FestIn Focus: Astros Home OpenerTexas City holds EggstravaganzaIn Focus: Angels 7, Astros 2In Focus: Angels 6, Astros 0The Daily News 180Triathletes compete in Ironman 70.3 in GalvestonIn Focus: Dynamo 4, Earthquakes 3 CommentedGuest commentary: Fundamentalists are a danger to American democracy (104) Make America Great Again by not voting for Democrats (83) Denials of racism in our history are just tiresome (60) Galveston resident charged in connection to Jan. 6 riot (60) The US needs immigrants as much they need the US (60) Guest commentary: Tripoli treaty shows US was founded as a secular state (49) When they attack difference, Christians attack God's creations (39) Guest commentary: Democrats must stop engineering, let the market work (30) Federal government sues Galveston County over redistricting (27) Question of the week: Should the Texas-Mexico governments reinstate orders requiring commercial trucks from Mexico to undergo additional border inspections in effort to curb immigration? (26)
