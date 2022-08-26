LA MARQUE, TX — Gary D'Wayne Simmons passed away August 20th, 2022, at the age of 56.
He was predeceased by his father Terry Mac Simmons, paternal grandparents Perry and Maxine Simmons and Uncle Eli. Maternal grandparents Emile and Sue Bedard and Aunt Terri. He is survived by Mother Donna Bedard Simmons and her siblings, daughters Sandra and Alina Simmons, sister Teresa Simmons-Gonzales, Niece Hanna Gonzales-Abraham, nephew Perry Gonzales, sparring partner great nephew Jaryn Wilson and too many cousins to count.
Gary was an avid reader, fisherman, videographer, and cook. He was passionate about creating and sharing instructional videos on many topics including tips on fishing, hunting, and cooking on his YouTube channel "Kill It and Grill It". His friends and family loved to test the results of his culinary efforts from pizza to BBQ. He had a thirst for knowledge that led him into many hobbies and a lifelong love of martial arts, his friends called him the LM Ninja. Gary had many trades with HVAC and computer technician being his favorite. He was funny and generous. We will miss him greatly.
His ashes are to be spread in the ocean in a private ceremony. You are invited to a remembrance in his honor Tuesday August 30th, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm at Benito's, 1109 First St. in La Marque.
