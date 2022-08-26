Gary D'Wayne Simmons

LA MARQUE, TX — Gary D'Wayne Simmons passed away August 20th, 2022, at the age of 56.

He was predeceased by his father Terry Mac Simmons, paternal grandparents Perry and Maxine Simmons and Uncle Eli. Maternal grandparents Emile and Sue Bedard and Aunt Terri. He is survived by Mother Donna Bedard Simmons and her siblings, daughters Sandra and Alina Simmons, sister Teresa Simmons-Gonzales, Niece Hanna Gonzales-Abraham, nephew Perry Gonzales, sparring partner great nephew Jaryn Wilson and too many cousins to count.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription