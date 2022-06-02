Roderick Thomas RT Foster

SAN LEON, TX — Roderick "RT" Thomas Foster, 91, passed away May 28th, 2022 at his home in San Leon, Texas. RT was born on June 30th, 1930 in Beaumont, Texas to Walter and Annie T. Foster. RT worked as a Boilermaker in Galveston County for most of his life. Later in life he was an entrepreneur, owning multiple pieces of property in Galveston County and owned and operated Hi Dry Storage. RT enjoyed spending time with his family on the acreage he retired to in San Leon. His children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren would spend time with him fishing at his pond. He enjoyed traveling on his motorcycle, meeting with friends at the coffee shop. RT was always looking for a way to find value in any opportunity that presented itself.
RT was preceded in death by his parents Walter and Annie; his siblings Walter Bradley, Elizabeth Rickert, James Allen, and Jeaninne Zbitowsky; grandson Charly Langton.
He is survived by his children Cindy Langton, Rhonda Staff, and Roderick "Scooter" Thomas Foster; grandchildren Jennifer McCorkle, Cara Nicolosi and Lacie Wyers; great grandchildren Shelby Langton, Kilea Antley, Ethan Langton, Robert Nicolosi, Ella Nicolosi, and Weston Nicolosi; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
RT's family will be holding a gathering to celebrate his life from 11am-2pm on June 25th 2022 at 711 26th St San Leon, TX 77539.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.