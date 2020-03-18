John William “Jack” Wilson, Sr., 86, of La Marque passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born June 6, 1933 in Galveston, Texas to Jesse and Lillian Wilson.
Jack lived in La Marque for over 61 years, formerly from Galveston. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving in the Korean War; Jack was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge 2141 and VFW 8248 of La Marque.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife of 59 years Phillis Sue Wilson, his son Larry Henry Wilson, and his sisters: Gladys Wilson, Lillian Cunningham and Eloise Sloan, his brothers: Jesse Wilson, Jr. and Norman “Sonny” Wilson. Jack is survived by his daughter Lana Kay Vaughn (Curtis); son John W. “Scooter” Wilson, Jr., (Rhonda), sister Marjorie Kupsa, his five grandchildren: Robert “Robbie” Silvertooth (Melissa), Amy Cartwright (Matt), Ryan Silvertooth (Tiffany), Jenny Featherly (Bubba),Bryan Wilson (Catelyn) and eleven great grandchildren: Logan, Bailey, Loran, Brayden, Kayla, Hunter, Caleigh, Paisleigh, Mallory, Brynlee and Kierce and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff on Floor 9A at UTMB Galveston.
I LOVED YOU FIRST!
At Jack’s request there will be no service or memorial. In lieu of this, donations may be made to St. Michaels Episcopal Church, 1601 Lake Road, La Marque, Texas 77568.
