TEXAS CITY — Sherolyn Ann Smith age 62 of Texas City died Thursday September 30, 2021 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Funeral services are 11:00am Friday October 8. 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. The family will receive visitors at the funeral home on Friday beginning at 9:00am.
Sherolyn was born June 13, 1959 in Galveston to J.B. Degrassa, Sr. and Nancy Lee Heights. She was a member of the BHS Class of 1977. She grew up attending Shiloh AME Church, then in her later years associated with Jerusalem Baptist Church and Gospel Baptist Church. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her loving family.
Sherolyn is preceded in death by her father J.B. Degrassa, Sr., mother Nancy Starling Motte, grandmother Annie B. Smith; sister Diane Roberson and brothers J. B. Degrassa, Jr. and Frederick Degrassa. Survivors include daughter Seletha Degrassa (Ronnie Davis) of Texas City; sons Kevin Degrassa Sr. (Roneisha) of Houston and Harvey Degrassa Sr. (Julie) of Texas City; step daughter Eve Smith of La Marque; sister Carolyn Roberson (John) of Galveston; brother Curtis Alex (Freida) of Galveston; grandchildren Frederick York, Harvaniesha Degrassa (Darius Sims), Kiasianae Degrassa, Harveonna Degrassa, Jamal Cashimere, Harvey Degrassa, Jr., Sherolyn Smith, S’Nyah, Kevin Degrassa, Jr. and Harlin Degrassa; great grandchildren Darius, Dior and Kat; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
