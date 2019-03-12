TEXAS CITY—Mrs. Brenda Joyce Stanton passed from this life Monday afternoon, March 11, 2019, in Houston.
JTV lost one of its most valuable customers on March 11, 2019. Brenda was born on January 5, 1954 in Bastrop, Louisiana, but she had spent most of her life in Texas City. She passed away after multiple battles with different illnesses recently.
She was loyal, honest, strong, frugal and passionate. She loved her sparkly jewelry, her family and her dog “Radar”, not necessarily in that order, but maybe. If she looks familiar to you, she spent many years as a convenient store clerk at Star Food Mart on Loop 197 in Texas City, where customers kept no secrets from her, she even learned she was becoming a Grandma from them! Most of her customers adored her, but she despised a thief! Store owner, Ali became like family to her, even after she retired.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William Freeman and Bessie Mae (Phillips) Pennington; husband, Thomas Stanton; son, Billy Collie.
Survivors include her daughter, Betty Cerbara and husband, Pete of Baytown; brothers, Bill Pennington and wife, Linda of Boerne, Ray Pennington and wife, Yolanda of Texas City; sisters, Martha “Sister” Floyd and husband, Edgar of Brazoria, Linda Platt and husband Ernest “Bubba” of Texas City; grandson, John Cerbara of Baytown; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Nicholas Brandon, Beau Buckner, Brad Caudle, John Cebara, Cort Pennington and Kyle Rehm.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
