Geraldine Ann Menotti

GALVESTON — Geraldine Ann Pentony Menotti age 90 of Galveston died Saturday July 17, 2021 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral services are 10:00am Tuesday July 20, 2021 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock. The family will receive visitors on Monday from 5:00pm until 8:00pm.
A true BOI, Mrs. Menotti was born January 28, 1931 in Galveston to John Pentony and Anna Moore Pentony. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother. This amazing woman we call mom and grandma raised two daughters not knowing she was opening Pandora's box because she would raise all of us. Most of our friends ate at her house, rode with her to and from school, she listened to all of our darkest secrets, and still stood by us. She was the emotional support that most parents in the day were in denial of giving.
We cannot thank God enough for blessing us with her as our grandma. She was so strong and full of love we just couldn't be more grateful. Mrs. Menotti was a fantastic cook, especially her famous spaghetti gravy. She lived a rich, blessed life as grandma to everyone. She was blessed with a long life to see her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She raised her family as well as a tribe of others. Well done good and faithful servant.
Preceded in death by her parents, husband Bindo Menotti; survivors include her daughters Sherry Menotti (John) and Janet Menotti Mitchell; grandchildren Marla Dennis (Fred), Tamara Briones (Joey), Lauren Dell (Adam) and Richard Mitchell, Jr. (Julie); great grandchildren Kaitlyn King, Ty Ostermayer, Chase Ostermayer, Lacie Ostermayer, Gaige Mitchell, Makenna Mitchell, Cross Mitchell, Madison Dell, Haylie Briones, Jaxson Briones and Grayson Dell, and great-great grandchildren Zoe McNabb, Macy Collins and Ryatt Ostermayer; numerous nieces, nephews whom she dearly loved; as well as other relatives and many friends.
Pallbearers are Richard "Ricky" Mitchell, Jr., Gaige Mitchell, Cross Mitchell, Ty Ostermayer, Chase Ostermayer and Brett Ballard
