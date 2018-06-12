Robert Louis Colianni
ROSHARON—Robert Louis Colianni, 65, of Rosharon passed away on Saturday, June 9, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
LaKisha Burns
HOUSTON—Lakisha Burns, 32, departed this life on Tuesday June 12, 2018, at Harbor Hospice in Houston, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Calwin Campbell
TEXAS CITY—Mr. Calwin Campbell, 90, passed from this life Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Texas City. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Dewey Lee Butler
BAYOU VISTA—Mr. Dewey Lee Butler, 70, passed from this life Monday, June 11, 2018, in Hitchcock. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
Betty Jean Lichtman
GALVESTON—Betty Jean Lichtman, age 95, of Galveston died Tuesday June 12, 2018 at her residence in Galveston. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Lourdes Cruz Encarnacion
GALVESTON—Lourdes Cruz Encarnacion, age 79, of Austin formerly of Galveston died Monday June 11, 2018 at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas in Austin. Funeral arrangements are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
