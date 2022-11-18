T. R. Jabo Crumby, Jr.

SANTA FE, TX — Mr. T. R. "Jabo" Crumby, Jr., passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, November 15, 2022, in Santa Fe.

Born May 11, 1932 in Galveston, Mr. Crumby had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. T. R. proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of Teamsters Union Local #1111 for over 30 years. He loved horses and enjoyed raising and racing them as well.

