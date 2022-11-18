Cloudy with a few showers. High 58F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
SANTA FE, TX — Mr. T. R. "Jabo" Crumby, Jr., passed from this life Tuesday afternoon, November 15, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born May 11, 1932 in Galveston, Mr. Crumby had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. T. R. proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of Teamsters Union Local #1111 for over 30 years. He loved horses and enjoyed raising and racing them as well.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore R. and Ida Elizabeth (Harp) Crumby, Sr.; brother, Henry Crumby; granddaughter, Kristen Crumby.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Peggy Crumby; sons, Jerry Crumby and wife, Debbie of Livingston, Mike Crumby and wife, Janet of Santa Fe, Larry Crumby and wife, Suzanne of Hitchcock, Curtis Crumby and wife, Karen of Santa Fe; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation with the family will be from 1:00 - 2:00 p.m., with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, with Pastor Joshua McDonald officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Crumby, Brian Crumby, Dustin Crumby, Kevin Crumby, Keith Crumby and Steven Crumby. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
