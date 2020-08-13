Hogan
Memorial service for Anna Hogan will be held today at 5:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX.
Jenkins
Celebration of life service for Gladys Jenkins will be held today at 11:00am at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
Johnson
Funeral service for Rhea Johnson will be held today at 10:00am at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX. Burial will follow at Forest Park East.
Labardini, Sr.
Funeral service for Louis Labardini, Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Matheny
Celebration of life service for Jozef Matheny will be held today at 8:00pm on Porretto beach at 10th and Seawall.
Monsivaiz, Sr.
Funeral service for Juan Monsivaiz Sr. will be held today at 10:00am at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Triplett
Funeral service for Diajwan Triplett will be held today at 2:00pm at Carnes Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
