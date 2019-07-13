Gwendolyn Marie Goodman, beloved wife, mother, MiMi, great MiMi, 84, of Galveston, TX passed away in Hitchcock, TX on July 9, 2019. Gwendolyn was born in Galveston on February 3, 1935 to Franklin and Evelyn Guyer. She has been a lifelong resident of Galveston and a member of First Lutheran Church.
Gwendolyn worked for over 40 years for Moody Methodist Day School, first as a teacher and later in the office as a secretary. Gwen enjoyed trips with her brother and sister in law and looked forward to their annual family New Braunfels trip. Gwen & Neil would travel to the Bluebonnet Festival each year where Gwen would purchase a new picture from the same artist. You could find Gwen & Neil tearing up the highway to go gamble just about every weekend.
Gwendolyn is preceded in death by her parents Franklin and Evelyn Guyer; husband of 57 years Clifford Neil Goodman, brother Irvin Guyer, and neighborhood friends Alice & Walter Whiteman.
Gwendolyn is survived by her son Bradley Neil Goodman; daughters Shannan Lynn Rouse and husband Ronnie and Sherilyn Caminade Wright and husband Darren; sisters-in-law Betty Lou Guyer & Joanne Gunthier; brother in law Reedy Goodman and wife Wanda; grandchildren Ronnie Rouse, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Brieanne Rouse and Randy Miller, Tyler Caminade & Mallory Baker and Zachary Caminade; great-grandchildren Alyssa Rouse, Ronnie Rouse, III and Addison Miller, the joy in her life. Great MiMi was excited to welcome baby girl Miller in September 2019.
The family would like to thank the staff at Seasons Personal Care Home for making her feel like a “queen”. A special thanks to Mark Crowder and staff, and the staff at Moody Day School for all of their support over the years.
There will be a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday July 18, 2019 at Moody Methodist Church 2803 53rd St. Galveston, TX 77551 with Bert Bagley officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials in her name may be made to Moody Methodist Day school/Church 2803 53rd St. Galveston Texas 77551or Essential Hospice.
