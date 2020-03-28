Kenneth Douglas Abendroth of Dickinson left this world to be with Our Heavenly Father on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was a beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Friend, and Colleague to everyone around him.
Born July 19, 1938 in Wharton, TX to Charlie Frank and Edna Abendroth. Kenneth graduated from West Columbia High School in 1956 and worked in the oil fields of Texas before entering college. He received an Associates in Arts Degree from Wharton County Junior College in 1961 and graduated from Texas A&M College (class of 1963, being the last class before it became Texas A&M University) with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Education. He received a Master of Education in Industrial Education in 1966. He went on to build his career dedicated to the education of others, winning numerous appointments and awards such as Outstanding Teacher for Southeast Texas.
He started his career teaching vocational classes and metal shop with Beaumont ISD from 1964-1975, then he moved into Administration as the Vocational Supervisor with BISD. Kenneth was appointed by Governor Preston Smith in 1970 to the Texas State Textbook Committee. He was appointed by the State Board of Education as a member of the Commission on Standards for the Teaching Profession from 1984 to 1989. In 1978, Kenneth and his family moved to Dickinson where he developed the Dickinson ISD Vocational Education program. He would stay with DISD as Director of Administrative Services until his retirement in 1999. After retirement, Kenneth spent his time building a log cabin in the mountains of Colorado for his family to enjoy.
Kenneth was also a man of the community. While in Dickinson, he served as President of the Chamber of Commerce, President of the Rotary Club (he was designated a Rotary Paul Harris Fellow in 1986), Former Leader of the Boy Scouts of America, and a member of the First United Methodist Church in Dickinson.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Karen McRee Abendroth (“Sweetie”), Son Doug Abendroth (Wife Chris), Son Joey Abendroth (Wife Jackie), Grandson Hayden Abendroth, Granddaughter Bailey Abendroth, and Great Grandson Alex Segovia, Sister-in-Law Elizabeth Abendroth, favorite Cousin Ruth Laird, and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Charlie Frank and Edna Abendroth, brothers C.F. Abendroth Jr., William Earl Abendroth, and Carol Dean Abendroth.
By request of Kenneth and his family, memorial services will not be held.
