Michael Allen Moyer

BELLINGHAM, WA — Michael Allen Moyer lost his battle with cancer in Bellingham, Washington on October 27, 2020. Mike was born on December 13, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to Harriett “Babe” and Charlie Moyer. He grew up in Terre Haute, Indiana, and graduated from Indiana State University. Mike retired from Darigold in Seattle in 1999, and he and Linda spent the next 20 years traveling between their homes in Sedro Woolley, Washington, and Galveston, Texas. Mike is survived by his wife, Linda, his children Adam (Megan) Moyer, Jesse (Kay) Stirling, Joan Silverman, Matthew Moyer, and stepdaughter Angela (Damian) Ruffino, six grandchildren, brothers William (Jan) Moyer and Tim Moyer, and his first wife and oldest friend, Barbara (Mike) Carmel. At his request, there was no service, but his family will honor his wish for a blowout party with lots of good food and good wine at a time to be later determined.

