Family and Friends will celebrate the life of Willie L. Robinson, Jr. on Saturday, June 16, 2018, at West Point Baptist Church.
A visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Michael Porter officiating, Rev Kerry Tillmon host pastor.
Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
