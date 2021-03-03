Deacon Harvie Bo Collins

GALVESTON — Bo Collins, 94, transitioned peacefully in his home with his family by his side on Monday, March 1, 2021.
The Collins family has planned a private homegoing service. Services are under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary and will be live streamed on their FaceBook page. Please call for more information (409) 762-8470 You can send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
