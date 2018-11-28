Manuela (Mami) Maldonado, 87, of Galveston TX passed away on Saturday November 23, 2018.
A memorial service will be held Friday at 12 noon at St. Patrick's Church.
Ms. Maldonado was retired from American Indemnity Insurance Co and held numerous other jobs on the island. Mami was devoted to her cats and could often be seen riding the bus to feed them. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was active in the church as a member of the St. Patrick's Damas.
She is preceded in death by her parents, numerous devoted Aunts and Uncles and other family.
There will be a repast at St Patrick's hall following the service.
