Finch
Funeral service for Matlene Finch will be held today at 1:00pm at Jerusalem Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
Steele
Graveside service for Marilyn Steele will be held today at 11:00am at Galveston Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
Uher
Graveside service for Vincent Uher Jr and wife Mary Rose Uher will be held today at 10:00am at Galveston Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX under the direction of Cahsner Funeral Home.
