Vickie Earnestine "Stean" Hunter-Edwards

TEXAS CITY, TX — Vickie Earnestine Hunter-Edwards, 66, moved from labor to reward on November 30, 2022, at HCA Clearlake Heart Center, surrounded by her loved ones. Vickie was born August 12, 1956, to the late Smith Hunter & Verdell Taylor-Williams in Austin, Tx. Stean, as she was affectionately known by all who loved her, was a natural caregiver. Her home was always open to everyone. She always had a spirit of giving, even when she didn’t have it to give. Vickie, was the grandmother whose grandkids couldn’t do any wrong. She was a woman of faith, and she loved the Lord. Vickie worked for UTMB-TDCJ for 20 + years, until her retirement in October 2021. With a strong desire to continue to care for people, she returned to The Rio part-time.

Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronnie Carter, niece Erica Carter.

