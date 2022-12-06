Vickie Earnestine "Stean" Hunter-Edwards

TEXAS CITY, TX — Vickie Earnestine Hunter-Edwards, 66, moved from labor to reward on November 30, 2022, at HCA Clearlake Heart Center, surrounded by her loved ones. Vickie was born August 12, 1956, to the late Smith Hunter & Verdell Taylor-Williams in Austin, Tx. Stean, as she was affectionately known by all who loved her, was a natural caregiver. Her home was always open to everyone. She always had a spirit of giving, even when she didn’t have it to give. Vickie, was the grandmother whose grandkids couldn’t do any wrong. She was a woman of faith, and she loved the Lord. Vickie worked for UTMB-TDCJ for 20 + years, until her retirement in October 2021. With a strong desire to continue to care for people, she returned to The Rio part-time.
Vickie was preceded in death by her parents, brother Ronnie Carter, niece Erica Carter.
She leaves to cherish the memories of her life, laughter & love, companion Delvin Jefferson; children, Kelcey Hunter, Sr. (Terri), Demetra Hunter (Reggie), Kimberly Hunter; Grandchildren, William Thomas (Alexis), Devin Thomas, Garyn Lane, Kierra Gillins, Lyric Hunter, Journey Jefferson, Jordyn Jefferson, Keanna Hunter, Kelcey Hunter, Jr, LaTrell Hunter, Kayla Hunter, Kyree Hunter; five great-grandchildren, four brothers, three sisters, numerous, nieces, nephews & extended family. Special thank you to HCA Mainland ER crew, Tarlisha Stein whom mama referred to as “My girl” and all the family & friends who were there to show love and support through her transition.
Visitation will be held on December 10, 2022 at 10am, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11am at New Beginning Church of League City, 1950 Hwy 3, League City, Tx 77573. Pastor Malcolm Dotson officiating. Masks are required. Please visit ERJFM.com for any additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.