TEXAS CITY — Please join the Davis Family as we Celebrate and pay homage to our beloved matriarch and family jewel, Connie Mae Davis. She was born in Sweeney, Texas on March 22, 1937. She was a 1955 graduate of Lincoln High School. She was a member of New Creations Church of God of Prophecy. She retired from La Marque ISD as a Bus Driver. She was loving, kind, sharp, witty, and undoubtedly beautiful in every way. She was a true child of God. Her leadership, wisdom and love will be enormously missed by all.
Connie Davis passed from this life into eternity on October 5, 2021, she is preceded in death by her mother, Jewel Knotts; children, Andrew Davis, Deborah Davis; son in law, Irvin Green, and other loved ones.
Her life will be remembered and celebrated by her family, devoted husband of 68 years, Ollie Davis, Sr.; children, Losie, Ollie Jr., Mary (Lance), John (Pam), Timothy (Rosalyn), Montrea, Anthony, and Everliea; bonus daughter, Olishia; a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, in laws, God children and special friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 9am with a chapel service to begin at 11am. Services will beheld at Carnes Funeral Home located at 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. Burial to follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
