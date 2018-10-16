GALVESTON—Angelene Kovacevich Brannen, age 85, passed away Sunday, October 14, 2018 at Regency Village. She was a proud BOI, born on the Island, on January 6, 1933 to Blagoje & Mary Hellbach Kovacevich. She graduated from Galveston Ball High School and went to work as a Data Processor at First Hutchings-Sealy Bank, which later became Bank of America. She was a member of Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church. She was a proud mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Her greatest passion was spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Ethel Mae Kovacevich, Helen Kovacevich, Mildred Hollon, Marie Tyler and Annace Stasny; and brothers Weldon Kovacevich, George Kovacevich, Nick Kovacevich and Blago Kovacevich.
She is survived by her sons Donnie Brannen and fiancé Ann Papes and Brett Brannen and wife Brenda; grandchildren Nicholas Brannen and his wife Kelly Brannen, Chase Brannen and Sarah “Angel Girl” Brannen; great-grandchildren Parker Brannen and Carter Brannen; sister-in-laws Johanna Kovacevich and Ginger Kovacevich; brother-in-law Forrest Hollon; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, 2128 Broadway, Galveston, Texas 77550, from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M., with a Pomen service to begin at 7:00 P.M. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 18, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, 4109 Avenue L, Galveston, Texas 77550, with Father Srdjan Veselinovich officiating. Interment will follow at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery on 61st Street in Galveston, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Donnie Brannen, Brett Brannen, Allen Tyler, Mark Tyler, Nicholas Brannen and Chase Brannen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.