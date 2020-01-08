“It’s time to Shine!” with a visitation on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., Celebration Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. at Gtr. St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Highway 6 in Hitchcock, TX with Pastor, W. L. Randall, Jr., officiating. Following services, Big Rhem will roll out on his last ride to Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
August 13, 1965, Derek was born to Bobbie Yell Rhem and Arnell Rhem in Galveston, Texas and departed this life December 30, 2019. As graduate of Texas City High School, Derek was an entrepreneur and made a major impact in the community. As an influential member of the Hard Riders Motorcycle Club he traveled around the country exemplifying charity and benevolence through unity at every destination.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Dallas. Derek leaves flames of love in the hearts of his wife, Keesh’a Boyd; his children, Nastassia Thomas, Charlton Houston, Derisha McCorpen and De’Nesha Yell; grandchildren, Terrence Rone, Jr., Alivia Hester, Charzira Houston, Nevaeh McCorpen, Iree Houston and Issac Ademola; his sisters, Brenda Yell, Bobbie Yell and Ann Rhem; his beloved in-laws, The Boyd Family; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family members and a great number of friends.
You may share words of comfort on his page at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.