Johnye Beth Watters Touchstone, 88, of Texas City passed away on Monday, October 22, 2018. She was born December 15, 1929 in Spur, Texas to Johnnie and Ethel Watters.
Johnye was a Cheerleader and All State Basketball Player at Bangs High School; she was a longtime resident for 61 years of Texas City and La Marque, a member of First Baptist Church of La Marque and a Beautician with Simones Beauty Shop and many others.
She was famous for her Sunday dinners and was the rock that kept our family Together. She had a kind heart and will be missed by many.
Johnye is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dick Alden Touchstone and son Paul Touchstone. She is survived by her two sons: David Touchstone and Steve Touchstone, her six grandchildren: Amy, Jason, Casie, Brandie, Ty and Trent and her nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Thursday, October 25, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A graveside service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, 2018 at the Bangs Cemetery in Bangs, Texas with Dr. Pepper Dill Pastor of the First Baptist Church of Bangs officiating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.