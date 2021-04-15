TEXAS CITY —
Raymond Feast, Jr. ,69, departed this life on April 13, 2021, at his residence in Texas City, Texas.
There will be a visitation at 10 A.M., followed by a service celebrating his life at 11:00 A.M., on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Compton Memorial Church of God in Christ. Repast will follow at the church. CDC guideline of mask and social distancing is required. Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
