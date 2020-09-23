Sandra Kay Tyson-Wells, 70, ascended to heaven on September 15, 2020 at Methodist Clear Lake hospital comforted by her daughter, Daryl Wells. She was born September 11, 1950 in Port Arthur, Texas to Benton and Marie (Jacobs) Tyson. She graduated from Lincoln High School thereafter she attended Lamar University then The University of Texas - Nursing School where she completed her Bachelor’s degree in Nursing.
Sandra then moved to Texas City, Texas and began a successful career in nursing; initially dedicating her career at UTMB - Galveston in Labor and Delivery. Although she was an amazing Registered Nurse, Sandra’s God given calling was a mother to ALL. Upon retirement to care for her own mother for years until her passing in which she then dedicated many years to caring for foster children. Many days she could be found working the concession stands at sporting games for O’Connell High School, fundraising events, and an ‘off the clock’ counselor and confidant for the students and friends of her daughter.
She was proceeded in death by her son, William Howard Wells; parents, Benton and Marie (Jacobs) Tyson; and her sister, Weasey R. Tyson-Carter.
She is survived by her daughters, Daryl Elizabeth Marie Wells; her brother, Benton Howard Tyson, Jr.; Stepdaughters, Vernessa Anderson, Nikki Hawkins, and Nadis Rodriguez; Chaden Hawkins, Dominique; Nieces and Great Nieces, Tatyana Tyson (twin), Jasmine Allen, Merica Carter, Tadria Carter Taliyah and Tiana Ruffins; Nephews and Great Nephews, Adrian Carter Sr., Adrian Carter, Jr., Terry Allen; Godchildren, Brandon Fulcher, Aven Fulcher, and Perry Fulcher, Jr., Joseph D’von Correia, Rashunn and Rochelle Washington; Son-in- laws, Robert Anderson, Charles Hawkins, Sr., and Vincent Rodriguez. Numerous cousins, friends, and the family of God.
Sandra’s homegoing celebration services will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Greater Barbour’s Chapel Baptist Church, 7420 FM 1765 Texas City with a visitation service starting at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider celebrating Sandra’s love and encouragement of children and donate to the organization below:
