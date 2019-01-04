Adelaido Campos
GALVESTON—Adelaido Campos, age 72, passed away Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at UTMB Hospital. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
Dennis T. Willis
TEXAS CITY—Dennis T. Willis, 68, departed this life on Thursday, January 3, 2019 at Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
David M. Rojas
TEXAS CITY—David M. Rojas passed away on January 2, 2019 in Texas City, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City.
