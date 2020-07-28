Benjamin “Benny” Lee Davis
Benjamin “Benny” Lee Davis, 78, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com 409.763.2475
Linda Lee Hunnicutt Harrison
Linda Lee Hunnicutt Harrison passed away on July 28, 2020 in Dickinson, Texas. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home - Texas City, TX.
Patricia Ann Johnson Ivey
LA MARQUE—Patricia Ann Johnson Ivey, 77, departed this life on Monday, July 27, 2020, at HCA Mainland Medical Center in Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Charles Edward Williams
GALVESTON—Charles Edward Williams, 68, departed this life on July 24, 2020, at his residence. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
