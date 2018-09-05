The family of Elsie Gillins Little invites our other family and friends to join us as we celebrate the Love and Legacy of our beloved Matriarch.
Visitation will be held Friday, September 7th from 4-6 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Mortuary. Services will be held Saturday, September 8, 2018, at Gtr. St Matthew Baptist Church, (6333 Hwy 6) with visitation beginning at 9:00 a.m. followed by service at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor William L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Mainland Memorial Cemetery.
She is survived by her children, Bobbie Jean (Charlie), Esther (Phillip), Beatrice, Pierce, Jr., and Lydia; 21 grandchildren; 59 great grandchildren; 11 great-great grandchildren; and a host of nephews, nieces, other family and friends.
See her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
