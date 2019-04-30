Dawn L. Anderson, 63, of Santa Fe passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019. She was born March 17, 1956 in Alpena, Michigan to Royal and Alice McClintock.
She is preceded in death by her parents. Dawn is survived by her daughters; Alison Anderson and Kim Powers (James), son Robert Anderson, Jr., sister Cathy Hutto and brother Mark McClintock; her five grandchildren Bryce Truelove, Reyna (Justin) Sauceda, Roxanne (Jake) Schneider, James Powers and Priscilla Powers and two great grandchildren Jake Schneider and Jade Schneider.
She was the most loving, kind-hearted, selfless person. There were so many times her children would walk up to a conversation she was having in a store and ask “Mom who is that?” She would respond “I don’t know, I just met them.” People always felt comfortable talking to her whether it was a friend, her nieces and nephews, her children’s friends or a stranger. She had no filter and could make you laugh; one of her favorite things to do was tell her “monkey” jokes.
While she is survived by her three children and five grandchildren, she is also survived by numerous “adopted” children and grand-children, friends who were more like family.
We cannot thank them enough for the support they have provided to our family in the last few days. While we will miss her tremendously, we will all draw upon the strength that our mom and “Mimi” showed throughout her life.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Graveside Service will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas with Brother Carl Strickland officiating.
Pallbearers will be George Hutto, Daniel Gore, Jake Schneider, Ramon Leon, Michael Anderson, Jason Richard, Mike Amormino and Eddie Bertsch.
In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to Texas EquuSearch, www.texasequusearch.org or Gulf Coast Self Advocates at the The ARC of the Gulf Coast, www.arc.gulfcoast.org.
