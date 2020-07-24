James Falconer Ross

James (Jim) Ross, 83, died July 20, 2020, at his home in Nassau Bay, Texas.
At his request, only a small private service will be held.
Jim was born November 6,1936, in Vernon, Texas, to John and Mary Lou (Prewit) Ross. He was a voracious reader with many interests ranging from historical to current affairs.
He volunteered in the United States Air Force at age 22. Afterward he attended the University of Texas, on the GI Bill while working at the State Hospital in Austin, Texas. He graduated with a degree in chemical engineering and began his career in Texas City, Texas working for Amoco Oil Company. He worked over 25 years for Amoco, retiring in 1999.
Life in Texas City was relatively quiet raising his family with his wife Melba Waxler Ross (deceased 1987). They loved summer camping vacations and attending school activities with the kids.
Jim married Joan Johnson Ross in 1995 (deceased 2019). Jim and Joan moved to Nassau Bay, Texas and enjoyed their retirement years. He is survived by his daughters: Jeannette DeHaan, Rebecca Clayton, Mary Dibble, and Charlotte Smith. He had three sons: Jim T. Ross, Freddy Johnson, and Jimmy Johnson. He loved his grandchildren: Melinda, Terry, Nick, Travis, Emma, Erin, Carissa, Jason, and Sydney very much. He was also a beloved great grandfather to Avery, Elliott, Harper and Michael.
Condolences can be sent to Crowder Funeral Home of League City, TX. Jim will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
