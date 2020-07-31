On Saturday July 18, 2020 at the age of 65, Carl passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.
He is survived by his loving wife Maggie; Children, Josh (Arielle), Branden (Lisa), Ben (Sarah), Terren (Amy), Dana (Bill); brothers, Rob (Gerianne), Paul (Sam), sister Elaine (George). Grandchildren; Will, Lucy, and Raylan; many nieces and nephews.
Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. As a lifelong carpenter, Carl instilled his strong work ethic and wisdom in many.
Carl’s passion for the 1000 Islands was beyond compare. He visited the region annually to spend time at the family cottage with his loved ones. When he couldn’t be there sunny San Leon Texas was his next favorite place.
Always with a quiet joke, Carl had a great sense of humor. His calming presence and humility made the lives of all who knew him better. We are all forever grateful for his living example of kindness, integrity, and good humor.
No services will be held at this time. To keep Carl’s memory alive, spend time with your loved ones, plant sunflowers, and make time for the people and things you love. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the:
Lone Star Flight Museum
11551 Aerospace Avenue
Houston, TX 77034
