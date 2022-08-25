Winnie L. Corsaro

SANTA FE — Winnie L. Corsaro, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on August 24, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. Winnie was born in Livingston, TX on June 19, 1939 to Ulys and Beatrice McKinney.

Winnie was a proud 1957 graduate of the new Clear Creek High School. She was married to Frank Corsaro, her devoted husband of 64 years. Together they raised 3 children, Kimberly Ivy (Douglas), Kathi Nesburg (Steven) and Frank II (Elizabeth). Winnie is survived by her 2 grandsons, Andrew Nesburg (Emily) and Jon Austen Nesburg (Katie). She was a proud great-grandmother to Rose Whitney Nesburg and Isla Jane Nesburg.

