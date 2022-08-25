SANTA FE — Winnie L. Corsaro, 83, passed away peacefully in her home on August 24, 2022. She was surrounded by her family. Winnie was born in Livingston, TX on June 19, 1939 to Ulys and Beatrice McKinney.
Winnie was a proud 1957 graduate of the new Clear Creek High School. She was married to Frank Corsaro, her devoted husband of 64 years. Together they raised 3 children, Kimberly Ivy (Douglas), Kathi Nesburg (Steven) and Frank II (Elizabeth). Winnie is survived by her 2 grandsons, Andrew Nesburg (Emily) and Jon Austen Nesburg (Katie). She was a proud great-grandmother to Rose Whitney Nesburg and Isla Jane Nesburg.
She was a wonderful wife, mother, community leader, business owner and a member of numerous state boards. Winnie was appointed to represent the City of Santa Fe as a member of the Southeast Texas Housing Finance Corp. (SETH). She was instrumental in shaping the real estate industry in Galveston County receiving such awards as Santa Fe Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 2005, Member of the Year in 2009 for Texas Association of Local Finance Agencies for her 20 years of outstanding service. SETH Lifetime Achievement Award for service from 1983-2019. City of Santa Fe Mayor, Ralph Stenzel, declared April 9, 2015 Winnie Corsaro Day. Winnie also held many offices and committee positions with the City of Santa Fe for more than 30 years.
Winnie is survived by her husband, Frank; their 3 children, 2 beloved grandsons and 2 precious great-granddaughters.
She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sadie Corsaro and brother-in-law, Al Corsaro. Winnie leaves behind 2 brothers, James Franklin McKinney (Pauline) and Joe McKinney (Jennifer) and sister, Wanda Blackman, numerous nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank Alondra Lopez for her loving attention as Winnie's caregiver. We also want to express our sincere appreciation for the compassionate care provided by Accent Care and their dedicated Hospice Team. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
