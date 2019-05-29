Ms. Anita Lynn Paris, 60, passed away in Texas City, Texas, on May 21st, 2019. Ms. Paris was born in Galveston, Texas on August 22nd, 1958.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 1st, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church in Hitchcock, Texas. Pastor W. L. Randall, Jr. will be officiating.
