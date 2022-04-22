SANTA FE, TX — Gary Wayne Groce, 75, of Santa Fe, Texas passed away on Easter Sunday April 17, 2022, in Webster, surrounded by his family.
Gary was born in Houston to parents, Lou Ella (Chancey) and Marion Groce. He served in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of a Bronze Star Medal. He was employed for 46 years with A&A Machine Shop & Fabrication.
Gary is survived by his wife of 49 years, Sandra (Webb) Groce. His children, daughter and son in-law, Adrienne and Kenneth Brown; son and daughter in-law, Garrett and Kathryn Groce. His seven grandchildren, Macy, Tyler and his wife Christella, Kenneth III and his wife Delilah, Amber, Elyse, Olivia and Lillian. His first great-granddaughter, Katie. His sister and her husband, Debbie and Bobby Talley. Sister-in-law, Karen Wells, and many sisters and brother's in-law, nieces, nephews, and friends in the Lord.
He was preceded in death and has joined in heaven, his parents, his brother Gordan Groce and sister Mary Lou Burrow.
Gary was a good man. He loved to dance and woodwork. He loved his children more than life. He will always be loved and missed. We sincerely want to thank all of the nurses at HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake. They took such care and showed great compassion for Gary and our family.
The family will be celebrating the life of Gary at a private event. Arrangements by Froberg Funeral Home at Oak Park, 300 Oak Park Drive, Alvin, Texas 77511 281-331-8217.
