SANTA FE—Mrs. Kimberly Ann Long passed from this life Friday, November 30, 2018, in Friendswood.
Born June 19, 1959 in Muskogee, Oklahoma, Mrs. Long had been a resident of Santa Fe for over 23 years, previously of Beaumont. Kimberly loved her family and her greatest joy were her children and grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother-in-law, Juanita Sue Long; brother-in-law, Daryl Long.
Survivors include her loving husband of 38 years, Mike Long; parents, Kenneth and Georgianna Rowland of Friendswood; son, Dustin Long and wife, Cynthia of Tatum, Texas; daughter, Shaina Long of Santa Fe; brother, Kelly Rowland of Beaumont; sister, Kendra Gerken of Friendswood; father-in-law, Ronald Long of Santa Fe; grandchildren, Alex Manuel, Gauge Manuel, Dakota Long, Colton Gibson, Jace Long, Giselle Long, Jade Long.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 6, 2018, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with Mr. Fred “Chico” Michael officiating.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 5, 2018 in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
