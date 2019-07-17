GALVESTON—Connie Vassallo, age 96, went into the arms of Jesus, Sunday morning, July 14, 2019. Connie passed after a brief illness at Concord Assisted Living. She was born on August 5, 1922 in Galveston, Texas. Connie worked many years in retail, but her greatest love other than her family, was child care. She adored every child she cared for and loved seeing them later as grown adults knowing she was a part of their early years.
Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Orlando Roland Vassallo. She met and married the love of her life in Galveston on September 1, 1947. Less than 10 years later she was widowed and left to raise 2 small children. Her life’s devotion was to her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she dearly loved. She was also preceded in death by her parents, brother, sisters, her dear grandson, Jack D. Vassallo and her son-in-law, Wayne Hyde.
Connie is survived by her daughter, Natalie Vassallo Hyde and son, Roland Charles Vassallo and wife Diane who were devoted to her until the end of her journey. She is also survived by grandchildren, Ryan W. Balsam and wife Susan, Courtney E. Herrera and husband Danny, Alyssa M. Lindsey and husband Matt and Roland Charles Vassallo, II; great-grandchildren, Adeline Sophia Balsam, Felix Henry Balsam, Gianna Kate Herrera, Luca Evan Herrera, Marley Rae Lindsey, Owen Wyatt Lindsey, Maximus Jackson Lindsey; and many dear nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with Father Stephen Payne officiating, assisted by Deacon John Pistone. A private burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ryan W. Balsam, Roland C. Vassallo, II, Matt Lindsey, Al Marullo, Jerry Marullo and Joe W. Caballero. Honorary pallbearers will be Gerald Vassallo, Charles Vassallo and Michael Skrhak.
The family wishes to express a special thanks to the loving caregivers at Concord Assisted Living and Magnolia Hospice.
