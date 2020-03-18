LA MARQUE—
Rev Arthur Paul Bobino, 60, departed this life on Sunday, March 15, 2020, at HCA Clear Lake surrounded by his family.
The family of Arthur will celebrate his life on Friday, March 20, 2020, at Greater St Mathews Baptist Church (6333 Hwy 6) beginning with a visitation at 8:30 AM followed by service at 10:00 AM with Pastor W.L. Randall, Jr. officiating. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
He leaves cherish memories with his wife, children, grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles,nieces, nephews, other relative and friends.
Read his full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.