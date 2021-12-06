SAN ANTONIO — In Loving Memory Jackie Earl Stewart, 83, who grew up in Bacliff, Texas passed away on November 30, 2021, in Austin, Texas. Jackie was born August 27, 1938, in Malakoff, Texas to parents Stella Faye & Olen T. Stewart.
Jackie was a graduate of Dickinson High School and lived in the Galveston County area during the latter part of his life. He was married to his loving wife Janice Mackey Stewart for 62 years. Jackie served in the United States Navy on the USS Essex then attended the University of St. Thomas in Houston, receiving his Bachelor of Science degree. He joined the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a Meteorologist where he served for the duration of his career. Jackie loved to read and wrote his own book on oceanic tides, published by Texas A&M Press. In his down time, he loved to work with his hands. Some of his favorite hobbies included fishing and cooking, carpentry work and gardening.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Wilma Lou Blankenship, and brothers Olen T. “Bo” Jr., Jimmy Doyle, and Thomas Stewart.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife: Janice Mackey Stewart; children: son Kenneth Duane Stewart and daughter Tessa Lynn Stewart Buckland; her husband Patrick; their children: Aaron Stewart and Isaac Peter Buckland; and his siblings: brother Truitt Stewart and sisters Virginia Carr, Linda Nell Ashton and Renee’ Miles; and his dog Coco along with numerous other family members and friends.
In his honor, the family will be receiving friends, 12:00 — 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, Texas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.