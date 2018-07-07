Jacqueline Robberts, 82 of La Marque, Texas passed away June 28, 2018. She was born in Fort Valley, Georgia on September 24, 1935 to William Henry Whitaker & Tiny Lee Whitaker. She was married to Charles Robberts for 56 years. Jacqueline had a career in the beauty industry for David's Hair Salon and Salon Naturale. She was a member of Highlands Baptist Church and had a passion for life, family, baseball, basketball, and football. She loved to watch sports especially the Astros.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Marvin and Casper Whitaker, son-in-law Carl Kellogg. She is survived by her husband Charles Robberts; sons Wayne Sorrows (Tamme), Rick Robberts (Teri), Jay Robberts; daughters Cathy Kellogg, Luanne Rickets (Tim); sisters Janice Shuman, Laurie Perry; grandchildren Brandon Bates, Eric Sorrows, Michael Robberts, Keisha Lucas (Eric), Kyra Landon (Joel), Robbie Wilson, Nicholas Robberts, Sean Bauer; 5 great-grandchildren and numerous family and friends.
A visitation for Jacqueline will be held Monday, July 9, 2018 from 9:00 AM to 10:00 AM at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A service will be held on Monday, July 9, 2018 at 10:00 AM.
