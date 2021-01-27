GALVESTON — Herbert Charles "Herbie" Doreck, 85, of Galveston, passed away Monday, January 25, 2021, at his home. He was born July 20, 1935, in Galveston, and was an active, lifelong member of First Lutheran Church. Herbie was a hard worker, even in his youth. He had a paper route as a kid and later worked at Osborne's Pharmacy as a delivery boy and soda jerk. Herbie attended Stephen F. Austin, where he was a member of the band, and graduated from Ball High School, Class of 1953, where he played football. Beginning as an apprentice plumber with Southwest Construction, he then received his Journeyman license, working with various plumbing shops in Galveston. After receiving his Master Plumbing license, Herbie began a 20-year career at Sterling Chemical (Monsanto) in 1977, retiring in 1997. He then went to work for UTMB, retiring in 2000. Herbie was a member of Pipefitters Local Union #211 and a 59-year member of Galveston Elks Lodge #126.
Herbie was a man of integrity. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and softball. He was talented in many crafts and he especially enjoyed woodworking. He thoroughly enjoyed riding the bike he received from coworkers on his retirement from Sterling, especially to Home Cut Donuts and along the Seawall. Some of Herbie's favorite times were those he spent playing catch with his grandson, Joseph, and attending his granddaughter, Kristana's, dance recitals. He never met a stranger, and he loved playing 31 with the Thursday Night Card Bunch. Herbie loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor but most of all, he loved to dance with his wife, Jeanie.
Herbie is preceded in death by his parents, Herbert A. Doreck and Anita Tholcken Doreck; sisters, Joyce Doreck Payte and Delores Doreck Lang and husband, Stanley; and brothers-in-law, J. Richard Royes, Charles Royes, and Alvin Royes, Sr.
Herbie is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Jeanie Royes Doreck; daughter, Jenna Boatright and husband, Cliff; son, Bren Doreck and wife, Kim; grandchildren, Joseph Doreck and Kristana Doreck and her fiancé, Grant Hughes; brothers-in-law, Albert Royes and John Royes; and nieces and nephews: David Payte, Don Payte and wife, Cynthia, Diana Payte, Debbie Bacci, Donita Smith, Drew Lang and wife, Mindy, Stacy Brown, and Dede Leece and husband, David.
Herbie's family will receive visitors beginning at 9:00 am, Friday, January 29, at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie, in Galveston. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 am at the church with interment following at Calvary Cemetery in Galveston.
Memorials may be sent to First Lutheran Church of Galveston.
Herbie's family would like to extend their sincere thanks to Guy, Sharrise, Amber, and Angelia with Texas Home Health Hospice and Marci, Pascha, Sheneeka, Jackie, and Crystal with Right at Home for their loving care and devotion.
