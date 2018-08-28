DICKINSON—On August 26, 2018, we said goodbye to our beloved mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, Jo Ann Neal.
Born April 24, 1953 in Midland, Texas, Jo Ann had been working and taking care of people since the age of nine, to buy her mother a new winter coat. She gave selflessly and was deeply committed to healing and rehabilitating lost souls in need of guidance and support. Her professional life of service culminated in her retirement from Galveston County Sheriff’s Department, where she has touched the hearts of so many.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph Charlie and Della (Williams) Cross; sisters, Cherriann Derryberry, Alfa Laverne Cross; brothers, Edwin Bostic and Franklin Bostic.
Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Edwin Neal; sons, Bobby and wife, Samantha, Shelby and wife, Angela; sister, Wanda Joyce Jones; fur babies, Bella and Sibi; 5 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
We thank Jo Ann for all of the love and support she has given, and will always remember her as a mother to all. We’ll never see the likes of her again. She cared for people, she watched over them, and now her watch has ended.
Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 31, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501, with Pastor Mike LaBerge officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
