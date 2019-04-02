Clemente Juan Garcia, III of Texas City, passed on to be with our Lord on Friday, March 29, 2019, at his residence.
Clemente, affectionately known as “Juero” to our family, was born on April 4, 1971, and is survived by his loving wife Raquel, children Clemente IV, Maria A. Porter and husband, Richard, Jared A. Garcia, and two grandchildren, Tatum Malmstrom and Carver Porter, whom he adored.
Also surviving Clemente are his parents, Clemente and Sammye Garcia, siblings Chief Nicholas J. Garcia and wife Jasmine, and their three children Heaven Leah, Dominic, and Ronan, sister Lindsay B. Jackson and husband Michael, with daughters Laila and Mariah, brother LT. Ryan C. Garcia and wife Barbara, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins who loved him dearly.
Clemente was born and grew up in Galveston and served the community first as a Sheriff Deputy and then as a police officer for the City for over twenty-three years until retiring in 2017. He was a friend and helper to all who needed him. He was revered and admired by countless citizens in Galveston as a good friend and a good officer.
At the age of seventeen, he coached a Little League Team in Galveston’s East End sponsored by the Galveston Municipal Police Association and they won the City Championship that year.
His special passion was a love for training in the Martial Art of Jiu Jitsu, which he did for many years and taught his son Jared as well as many others, including fellow police officers, the same as an instructor.
A celebration of his life and service will be held on his birthday, April 4, 2019, at First Church of God at 2209 29th Street North in Texas City. Pastor Johnny Angel will officiate. Visitation with the family starts at 6:00 p.m., with the service at 7:00 p.m.
Please come celebrate with us.
