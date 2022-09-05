Ida Elgin

TEXAS CITY, TX — Ida Geraldine (Gerry) West Elgin (87), passed away on Friday, September 2, 2022 in Houston. She was born in Tupelo, MS on December 12, 1934 to James and Nannie Collier.

Gerry attended nursing school in New Orleans, LA and moved to Texas City after graduation and worked at Beeler-Manske clinic first as Dr. Beeler’s nurse, then as Dr. Cochrane’s..patients always loved Nurse Gerry! She met and married Gary West in 1957 and had her only child, a daughter, Terry in 1959. Gary passed away in 1990. She married again in 1993; John Elgin and they were married and had many wonderful trips until his death in 2008. Gerry was an amazing care giver as each of her husbands struggled at the end of their lives..so loving and caring.

