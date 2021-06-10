Peralez
Services for Jesse Peralez will be held at 11:00am, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickison, Texas
Rios
Services for Rodolfo Rios will be held at 5:00pm, Friday, June 11, 2021 at Sugar Land Mortuary 1818 Elridge Road in Sugar Land, TX 77498
