Roberto Quiroga
GALVESTON—Roberto Quiroga, 88, of Galveston, passed away Friday, July 6, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
Elmo John Henske
CLEAR LAKE—Elmo John Henske, 88, passed away Saturday, July 7, 2018, at Clearlake Regional Hospital. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Florence Jacquelin Hatcher
GALVESTON—Florence Jacquelin Hatcher, 80, of Galveston, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 5, 2018. Services are pending with Carnes Funeral Home. 409-986-9900
Joe Yepez Aguirre, Jr.
GALVESTON—Joe Yepez Aguirre, Jr., 82, of Galveston, passed away Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at his residence. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Irene Rawls
GALVESTON—Irene rawls, 69, departed this life on Tuesday, July 10, 2018, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Richard Lee Jones
TEXAS CITY—Richard Lee Jones, 68, departed this life on July 6, 2018, at Mainland Medical Center, Texas City, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Carrie E. Harris-Ward
GALVESTON—Carrie E. Harris- Ward, 76, departed this life on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
Saralyn Harris
GALVESTON—Saralyn Harris, 68, received her call into eternal rest on July 7, 2018, at Psalm 23 Home Care in El Largo, TX. Service arrangements are entrusted to Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. (409) 762-8470
